Ronald Koeman Surprisingly Reveals Barcelona’s Lionel Messi Replacement “Plan”

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman understands the importance of having the club’s new No. 10 back in the lineup.

Barcelona appears to have a ray of hope at the end of the tunnel, as Ansu Fati is due to make his comeback.

The young sensation has been named to Barca’s starting lineup for their forthcoming match against Levante, which will take place at Camp Nou on Sunday. Fati, on the other hand, will only play for a “maximum of 15 minutes,” according to Koeman, who wants the kid to return to his old form “properly.”

During Saturday’s pre-match press conference, Koeman remarked of Fati, “It is very vital [to have him available again], first and foremost for the player.” “We have a plan in place to get Ansu back to his best, and we will stick to it. To obtain minutes, he will go through a procedure. He’s been called up and will only be on the field for 15 minutes.”

The manager emphasized, “The most essential thing is to get the player back properly, not to rush things.” “There’s a long way to go before he’s back to his old self. That isn’t something you can get back in two games or two weeks. We must exercise caution. With the medical staff, we need to be really focused on this. We’re talking about a young guy who will provide us with a lot of quality over time.”

Fati’s good luck came to an end in November 2020 when he suffered a significant knee injury that forced him to miss the rest of the previous season. Barcelona is hoping that his comeback will replace the big vacuum left by Lionel Messi, the club’s former marksman.

As things stand, the Catalans appear to be ready for Fati to take Messi’s place. According to ESPN, Barcelona has given him the legendary no. 10 shirt, which was last worn by the Argentine, in accordance with the La Liga regulation requiring first-team players to wear numbers 1 to 25.

Fati has long been tipped to follow in the footsteps of Barcelona’s six-time Ballon d’Or winner before getting Messi’s no. 10 shirt.

In 2019, Messi remarked of Fati, “I truly like him and I try to help and support him.” “I’d prefer them [Barcelona] to ease him in gently, as they did with me when I first started, taking things slowly and without putting too much pressure on him.”