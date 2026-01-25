Romero’s Late Equalizer Secures Draw for Tottenham Against Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged a point in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, with Cristian Romero’s late goal ensuring a 2-2 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor. The result meant Burnley were unable to build on an early lead, while Spurs had to dig deep to recover from a difficult outing.

Late Drama at Turf Moor

Burnley had the upper hand for much of the game, initially taking a 1-0 lead before Tottenham equalized in the second half. However, the home team restored their advantage, only for Romero to score in the dying moments, securing a crucial point for Spurs.

The match had been a tense affair, with both teams struggling to assert dominance in the opening stages. Burnley capitalized on Spurs’ lack of clinical finishing to take a first-half lead, before Tottenham managed to respond through a well-worked goal. Burnley seemed poised to seal the victory after reclaiming their advantage, but Romero’s header in stoppage time denied them all three points.

For Burnley, the result left them with a sense of frustration after a valiant performance, while Tottenham will be relieved by their late equalizer, which keeps them within touching distance of the top of the table.