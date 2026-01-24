Romero Saves Tottenham with Late Equaliser in Burnley Draw

Tottenham Hotspur were forced to fight back once again, securing a 2-2 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor, thanks to a dramatic 90th-minute header from Cristian Romero. The result salvaged a point for Spurs, who found themselves behind late on despite earlier taking the lead in the match.

Micky van de Ven opened the scoring for Tottenham, capitalising on a loose ball in the box, but Burnley quickly responded. Just before half-time, Axel Tuanzebe managed to flick Kyle Walker’s cross past Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, restoring parity. In the 76th minute, Burnley took the lead when Lyle Foster’s shot squeezed past Vicario, but Spurs would not be denied, as Romero’s timely header ensured a share of the spoils.

Player Ratings: Spurs’ Key Moments

Vicario, while brave in denying Broja in the second half, had a mixed game, particularly as he was unable to prevent Foster’s goal. The goalkeeper earned a rating of 6. Pedro Porro was subbed at halftime after a shaky first half, marked with a 5. The defensive pairing of Romero and van de Ven was key to Spurs’ late recovery, with Romero scoring the crucial goal, earning an 8, and van de Ven contributing to the early lead with a solid 7.

Conor Gallagher, who was on the receiving end of some tough tackles, struggled to make an impact in midfield, rated at 5. Yves Bissouma’s efforts to win back the ball were vital, though he faded in the second half, also scoring a 6. Wilson Odobert impressed with a series of efforts on goal, including an assist for Romero’s equaliser, earning a 7.

On the attacking front, Xavi Simons, despite a promising cross, failed to assert himself and was rated at 5. Djed Spence provided energy down the wing, though he struggled to make the most of his opportunities, scoring a 6. Dominic Solanke worked hard in attack and set up a few chances but should have done better with a close-range header, also receiving a 6.

In a match full of twists and turns, Spurs were ultimately grateful for their captain’s late heroics. The result leaves them still searching for consistency but with some positives to take forward. Romero’s late header, a crucial moment in the dying minutes, proved yet again that Spurs’ centre-backs can provide much-needed goals in tight encounters.