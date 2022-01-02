Romelu Lukaku might face a double suspension and miss Chelsea’s match against Liverpool.

According to reports, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is considering resting Romelu Lukaku for today’s match against Liverpool.

After the Belgian’s contentious comments about being dissatisfied at the club surfaced last week, Tuchel and Lukaku met for talks.

Sources have even stated that the 28-year-old may not be selected in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s matchday squad for their visit to Stamford Bridge.

“Lukaku could potentially face a fine for giving an illegal interview,” the Telegraph reports, “and the club’s record signing was scarcely visible on a New Year greeting Chelsea issued on social media.”

Lukaku has seven goals for Chelsea this season, including two in his last two appearances.