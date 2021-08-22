Romelu Lukaku discusses Everton’s self-doubt and admits to a Chelsea transfer.

Romelu Lukaku has opened up about the questions he used to ask himself while at Everton, and has given his honest opinion on reports that he wanted to leave the club for Chelsea years ago.

The striker has returned to Stamford Bridge after completing a high-profile transfer from Inter Milan earlier this summer, and he scored within a quarter of an hour of his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal this afternoon.

The Belgian international joined Everton on loan from Chelsea in 2013, before becoming a permanent Everton player for a then-club-record amount the following year.

Despite being the Blues’ highest scorer in the Premier League during his four seasons with the club, he has acknowledged to having reservations about wasted opportunities.

“It was just questions, self-doubt,” Lukaku told Sky Sports. Why not? I knew I had the skills, so why not? It was never going to happen.

“When I remember back to my times with Everton, whether it was missed penalties or anything, or with United or here [Chelsea], I would get an opportunity and it would not go well.

“Then I thought to myself, ‘Perhaps it’s because I placed too much [pressure on myself].’ When I got to Italy, Antonio Conte guided me through the process of breaking down that barrier.

“You could see the emotions on my face when we [Inter Milan] won last year; it had been ten years of hard work with many ups and downs for me. In the end, I believe it was beneficial because I now have a better understanding of myself.”

Lukaku joined Manchester United from Everton in 2017, although things may have gone differently at the moment.

Chelsea were interested in bringing their former player back to Stamford Bridge at the time, but Manchester United beat them to it.

The striker, on the other hand, has confessed that he is relieved the deal did not go through when it was first proposed.

He continued, “The transfer may have happened a few years ago, when I was 23 or 24.”

“However, you must be honest with yourself and look back at that moment at that time.”

