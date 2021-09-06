Romelu Lukaku, a Chelsea striker, slams Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons.

Despite their comparable playing styles, Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea dislikes being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid.

Apart from their great goal-scoring abilities, Lukaku and Ronaldo share a number of characteristics, including the leagues in which they have competed. Ronaldo and Lukaku will reunite in the English Premier League after becoming arch-rivals in Serie A, with the former joining Manchester United and the latter currently playing for Chelsea.

Despite the fact that their career paths are similar, Lukaku insists that comparing him to Ronaldo is “useless.”

During a recent press conference, Lukaku warned reporters, “Never compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo.” “For me, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the top three best players in football history. I’m not going to put him in any order from first to third, but he’s there.”

“What he has accomplished in football now for players of my generation is extraordinary,” he continued. “I had the fortune of playing against him in Italy, and now that he’s back in the Premier League, it’s all fantastic for English football,” he said. The rest, like comparing numbers and so, is pointless.”

The Chelsea striker’s opinion on the matter hasn’t altered one iota. Lukaku previously stated that Ronaldo is the superior player. He remains optimistic, however, that he will one day be on the same level as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Belgian insisted, “I’m one of the best five strikers in the world.” “I can’t possibly make any mistakes in terms of tactics or maneuvers. Why can’t I do what Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski have done?

Lukaku is scoring goals for Chelsea in the same way he did for Inter Milan last season.

The 28-year-old made his presence felt on the pitch in his first outing for the Blues against Arsenal, scoring the game’s first goal, impressing Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel noted after the game, “Romelu is a very smart guy and a very democratic leader.” “Throughout, he was a threat. There’s still space for growth, and we need to work on the finer points, but it was a strong start.”

“I believe no one enjoys playing against him; everyone is aware of his aggressiveness, link-up play, and ability to attack the space,” the manager stated. “He gives our game a new depth. He’s got it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.