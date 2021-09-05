Romelu Lukaku, a Chelsea striker, has made yet another bold Manchester United claim.

Romelu Lukaku hasn’t reconciled with one of his past teams yet.

With the arrival of Lukaku this season, Chelsea appears to be a force to be reckoned with. The Belgian was being tracked by a number of clubs, but he chose to make a spectacular comeback to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku admitted that Inter Milan did put an end to his misery at Manchester United when reflecting on his summer transfer speculation. However, after two seasons with the Nerazzurri, he felt he no longer wanted to be a part of the team.

Lukaku told HLN in an exclusive interview, “I didn’t want to go behind Inter’s back.” “They rescued me from the s–t. At Manchester United, I was stuck in a rut. I went to [Simone] Inzaghi’s office after training. I didn’t want to detract from the atmosphere because I was no longer in Milan. So I said to him, ‘Please find a solution.’

The 28-year-old has already stated that his dissatisfaction with Manchester United led to his departure to Inter Milan.

Lukaku admitted in May that “things didn’t work anymore” and that he was eager to attempt “something different.”

Jose Mourinho, Lukaku’s former Manchester United boss, had revealed the forward’s condition at the time.

Even though Lukaku was physically “huge” and “powerful,” Mourinho said he was still a “child” who required “love” and “help.”

In June, Mourinho, who also coached Lukaku at Chelsea, told The Times, “He [Lukaku] was still a kid at Chelsea.” “He was still developing at Manchester United. He rose to the top of Inter’s hierarchy. He became well-liked, with a lot of support from fans, teammates, and a good relationship with the coach.”

He said, “He’s a large person, physically so strong, but there’s a kid within who needs that love, needs that support, needs to feel valued.”

Lukaku is already in his third season at Chelsea. The prolific goalscorer appears to have finally found the perfect group under Thomas Tuchel’s tutelage.

Tuchel noted following Lukaku’s Chelsea debut against Arsenal, “Romelu is a very knowledgeable guy and a very democratic leader.” “Throughout, he was a threat. There’s still space for growth, and we need to work on the finer points, but it was a strong start.”

“I believe no one enjoys playing against him; everyone is aware of his aggressiveness, link-up play, and ability to attack the space,” the manager stated. “He gives our game a new depth. Brief News from Washington Newsday.