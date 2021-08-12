Roman Reigns Takes A Shot At WWE Superstar In ‘Levels Below Me,’ Ahead Of SummerSlam.

Prior to their match at WWE Summerslam, Roman Reigns made a dig at John Cena, saying the 13-time WWE champion is “levels below” him.

At SummerSlam, John Cena and Roman Reigns will compete for the WWE Universal Championship in a singles contest. The championship is currently held by Reigns.

Reigns, who is currently the #1 draw in WWE, made his comeback at SummerSlam last year and has been doing his greatest work of his career since then. Reigns has not been pinned since his return, but he will face a tough opponent in John Cena at Summerslam, which will take place on Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

“John Cena has done a lot of nice things. Make-a-Wish is obviously a wonderful charitable organization, but when it comes to our industry of sports entertainment, he’s a level below me. Isn’t entertainment all about telling stories? I’m our generation’s greatest storyteller, and he’s a big name, a big celebrity, and now a movie star, yet he, like so many other greats, camouflages and disguises himself. Reigns, who recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, remarked, “You see me every Friday night.”

After his comeback at WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena wasted no time in challenging Reigns for the Universal Championship. After stealing Finn Balor’s opportunity at the title, the 44-year-old WWE superstar forced his way into a title contest.

In the same interview, Reigns discussed what John Cena should have done instead of fighting for the WWE Universal Championship on his return. John Cena should have simply advertised his movies, according to the current Universal champion.

“To me, if he had just been here to promote his movies, ‘Suicide Squad,’ that would have been great! It’s a good film. ‘Go see it.’ You can begin the show, energise the audience, and then I’ll stay in the main event, where I belong, and conclude the night, and we’re done,” Reigns continued.

The event has been dubbed “The Summer’s Biggest Party.”

SummerSlam, along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series, is one of WWE’s original “Big Four” pay-per-view events. After WrestleMania, it is regarded as the WWE’s second-largest event of the year.

