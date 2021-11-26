Roman Reigns Needs Opponents Who Can Buy Him, According To WWE Rumors Until WrestleMania 38, Tim

The WWE Universal Championship has been held by Roman Reigns for 449 days and counting.

Unless the authors have a new surprise in mind, “The Tribal Chief” appears to be on his way to shattering Brock Lesnar’s 503-day record.

Aside from having the longest WWE Universal Title reign, a significant concern is who will challenge the champion.

Reigns has fought the greatest, and it looks that WWE is saving the best for major events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 38.

So, after stomping on the likes of Finn Balor, John Cena, Edge, and Big E, the big question right now is what’s next for “The Big Dog.”

Paul Heyman discussed what might happen next for Reigns in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Roman Reigns’ next goal is quite clear: to be greater tomorrow than he is today. “His goal is to be better in two weeks than he was the week before, to make next week’s SmackDown better than this week, and to make the SmackDown that airs in three weeks better than the SmackDown that airs in two weeks,” Heyman said.

The response hardly scratches the surface of what most fans want to know.

Short-term feuds with WWE superstars like Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, and King Woods may be planned.

Starting the Lesnar battle so early in the year could make sense, but it could lead to a stalemate leading into WrestleMania 38.

A dispute with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was also mentioned alongside those names.

However, Reigns’ cousin’s availability is a problem, since the 49-year-old is pretty much committed to his Hollywood commitments.

The earliest “The Rock” may be ready is 2023, which is a very long time period for WWE.