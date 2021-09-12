Roman Reigns Could Face More Than Brock Lesnar At Extreme Rules 2021, According To WWE Rumors

Unclassified FBI “secrets,” according to 9/11 victims’ families, reveal Saudi Arabia’s complicity.

According to a group of 9/11 family members, a recently disclosed FBI document reveals that Saudi Arabia was involved in the tragedy.

Families of Those Who Perished in the September 11th Attacks In reaction to the 16-page dossier, which was released on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, United issued a statement calling on the Saudi government to “own up” to its leaders’ responsibility.

The FBI dossier, which has been heavily redacted, discusses links between 9/11 hijackers and Saudi associates but makes no indication of the Saudi government’s role in the attacks.

Terry Strada of 9/11 Families United, whose husband Tom was killed in the World Trade Center on 9/11, commented, “Twenty years ago today they murdered our loved ones and put unfathomable pain and anguish on our lives.”

She remarked, “Now that the Saudis’ secrets have been revealed, it is long past time for the Kingdom to assume responsibility for its leaders’ roles in the wholesale murder of thousands of Americans.”

“Despite the unfortunate number of redactions, the report contains a slew of new revelations implicating a slew of Saudi government officials in a coordinated effort to mobilize an essential support network for the first arriving 9/11 hijackers, Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Mihdhar,” 9/11 Families United said in a statement. At critical times, the range of interactions between these Saudi government officials, al-Qaeda, and the hijackers is astonishing.”

A freshly released FBI memo details Hazmi and Mihdhar’s communications with Saudi Arabians. As a result of President Joe Biden’s executive action, the paper, dated April 4, 2016, was made public.

According to 9/11 Families United, the 9/11 Commission stated that Hazmi and Mihdhar were “ill-prepared” for their arduous assignment, and that al Qaeda would not have sent them to the US “without preparing for help from one or more individuals informed in advance of their arrival.”

“A group of Saudi government officials associated to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the nursery of Wahhabi extremism inside the Saudi government, went to their aid immediately as they began their terrorist preparations, according to this report and other evidence.”

The Saudi government has consistently denied any involvement in the.