Roman Reigns and WWE Legends to Shine at Royal Rumble 2026

The countdown is on for the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, one of the most anticipated events in professional wrestling, set to take place on January 31 at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This year’s Rumble promises not only intense action but also the return of familiar faces and the introduction of new rivalries that could shape the road to WrestleMania.

Major Returns and New Challenges

The 2026 Royal Rumble, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET in the United States and streamed worldwide on ESPN and Netflix, will feature both veteran stars and rising contenders. With the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches at the center, fans can expect high-stakes drama, nostalgia, and unexpected twists. One of the biggest stories surrounding the event is the return of Roman Reigns, WWE’s “Tribal Chief,” who declared his entry into the Rumble on the January 23, 2026 edition of SmackDown. Reigns, who has been absent since his loss at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2025, will be looking to reclaim his place at the top of the WWE universe after a lengthy hiatus.

Reigns’ participation marks a significant moment, as he will attempt to win the Royal Rumble for the second time, having previously secured victory in 2015. His return adds a new level of intensity to the Men’s Rumble, where 29 other superstars will compete for a shot at WrestleMania glory. With his track record of dominance, Reigns is widely considered a favorite to win, but as history shows, the Royal Rumble is full of surprises.

In addition to Reigns, the Women’s Royal Rumble has also generated considerable buzz. Jordynne Grace, fresh off a backstage confrontation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, declared herself an entrant into the match. Grace, known for her strength and tenacity, has made it clear that she is gunning for a title shot at WrestleMania, with her sights set on either Jade Cargill or Stephanie Vaquer. The women’s division, stronger than ever, promises fierce competition, and Grace’s entry could shake things up.

Victoria Signs Legends Deal, More Surprises Await

Another major story heading into the Rumble involves WWE Hall of Famer Victoria (real name Lisa Marie Varon). The two-time WWE Women’s Champion, who made a significant impact during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras, has signed a Legends Deal with WWE, confirming her return for the event. Victoria’s last appearance at the Royal Rumble came in 2021, when fans were unable to attend due to pandemic restrictions. This time, with a live crowd set to greet her, speculation is rife that she could make a surprise return to the ring, potentially delivering her signature Widow’s Peak finisher once more.

Victoria’s return would be a fitting tribute to her legacy in the women’s division, and it is expected to be a major moment for long-time fans. A backstage visit at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2025 hinted at the possibility of her involvement in the Rumble, and now, with her Legends Deal in place, her return seems almost certain. “Hopefully, she gets one more well-earned pop,” said one fan, referencing her impact in the ring.

The Royal Rumble is also known for its nostalgic returns, and 2026 is no exception. Fans have been clamoring for the return of Scotty 2 Hotty, the beloved former WWE superstar known for his time with Too Cool alongside Rikishi and Brian “Grandmaster Sexay” Christopher. Scotty recently recreated his iconic dance routine from the 2000 Royal Rumble during an independent wrestling show in Lewiston, Maine, prompting calls for a surprise appearance at this year’s event. Despite being released from WWE in 2021, Scotty remains active on the independent circuit, and his match-ready condition has led many to believe that a Rumble cameo could be in the cards.

With just days remaining before the event, the excitement surrounding the 2026 Royal Rumble is palpable. Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of WWE legends, the high drama of the matches, and the potential for unforgettable moments. The stage is set for a historic Rumble, with Roman Reigns, Victoria, Jordynne Grace, and possibly Scotty 2 Hotty set to leave their mark. Don’t miss the action—Riyadh will be the epicenter of the wrestling world on January 31.