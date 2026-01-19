Roma Secure Vital Win Over Torino with Malen’s Debut Goal

Roma delivered a crucial 2-0 victory against Torino on January 18, 2026, a result that pushed them above Juventus into fourth place in Serie A. The win, achieved at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, also marked a redemption moment following a disappointing Coppa Italia loss to the same opponent just days earlier.

Malen Makes Immediate Impact on Debut

All eyes were on Donyell Malen as he made his debut for Roma. The Dutch forward, recently acquired on loan from Aston Villa, wasted no time in making his mark. In the 26th minute, following a well-executed move down the right, Malen found the net with a calm finish after receiving a precise pass from Paulo Dybala. The goal, a dream debut moment for the 25-year-old, gave Roma a deserved lead and set the tone for the match.

“Malen’s debut goal against Torino was everything Roma fans hoped for,” the club’s official website reported, hinting that the club’s €25 million purchase option, contingent on Champions League qualification, could be a shrewd investment. Early performances suggest Malen could be a key figure in Roma’s attack for seasons to come.

While Malen grabbed the headlines, Gianluca Mancini’s achievement of reaching 300 appearances for Roma was another milestone moment for the club. The 27-year-old central defender, a cornerstone of Roma’s backline since joining in 2019, was instrumental in securing the victory. His leadership and defensive acumen, marked by a yellow card in the match, played a key role in keeping Torino at bay throughout the encounter.

Solid Performance in the Race for Champions League Spots

The victory also allowed Roma to leapfrog Juventus, who had suffered a surprise defeat to Cagliari the previous evening. With the Champions League qualification race intensifying, Roma’s three points could prove crucial in the tightly packed Serie A standings.

Following Malen’s opening goal, Torino fought back with vigor, creating several chances. However, Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar made key saves, particularly denying Ché Adams and Cyril Ngonge. Roma’s defense, marshaled by Mancini, held firm, and the Giallorossi gradually grew into the match.

In the 70th minute, Roma doubled their lead. A quick exchange between Devyne Rensch and Dybala saw the Argentine whip in a low cross that Dybala finished with precision at the near post. The goal relieved the pressure on Roma and secured all three points.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s decision to start both Malen and Dybala paid off handsomely. The two new signings combined for a pivotal performance, and Gasperini’s tactical approach ensured Roma controlled the match after a shaky first half. The victory not only avenged the midweek Coppa Italia loss but also kept Roma’s Scudetto hopes alive.

As the final whistle blew, Roma’s players embraced, with the significance of the win not lost on them. The result firmly positioned Roma in the battle for Champions League football next season, with their new signings contributing instantly to their push up the league table.

Looking ahead, Roma’s newfound momentum and the attacking potential of Malen and Dybala will be vital in their pursuit of a top-four finish. With the season entering its second half, the Giallorossi are well-placed to make a serious run at both domestic and European glory.