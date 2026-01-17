Roma Seal Malen Loan Deal From Aston Villa

AS Roma have secured the signing of Dutch forward Donyell Malen from Aston Villa in a deal that will see the 26-year-old join on loan with an obligation to buy, strengthening their attack as they push for a Champions League spot in Serie A. The move, which was confirmed on January 16, 2026, comes after Malen’s challenging year at Villa Park, where he struggled for consistent first-team action.

Loan Deal with Option to Buy

Malen, who moved to Villa from Borussia Dortmund for €23 million in January 2025, found himself on the fringes of the starting lineup under manager Unai Emery. Despite making 21 Premier League appearances this season, Malen only started five games, scoring four league goals. Across all competitions for Villa, he registered 10 goals in 46 appearances. This limited role led to his move to Roma, where the Giallorossi have agreed to pay a €25 million fee with an additional €2 million loan fee, which will trigger an obligation to buy at the end of the season if certain conditions are met.

Known for his versatility, Malen has represented the Netherlands 49 times, scoring 13 goals, and was part of the squad in both the 2020 and 2024 European Championships. His most memorable international moment came in the 2024 Euros, when he scored twice in a 3-0 win over Romania, helping his country reach the quarterfinals. With Roma sitting fifth in Serie A, the club hopes Malen’s arrival will bolster their attacking options for the rest of the season, as they aim to secure a top-four finish and a Champions League berth.

At Roma, Malen will wear the number 14 shirt, a number associated with Dutch footballing legend Johan Cruyff. This number symbolizes a fresh start for Malen, who is expected to play in his preferred central forward role—something he was unable to secure at Villa, where he was often used in wider positions or as a substitute. Malen’s move to Roma represents an opportunity to regain the form that made him a star at PSV Eindhoven and a reliable forward at Borussia Dortmund.

The transfer has sparked considerable discussion in Villa’s ranks, with some surprise over the timing of Malen’s departure. Sources close to the club suggested that a summer exit had seemed more likely, but Emery’s tactical approach, which did not fully suit Malen’s strengths, ultimately led to the decision. The Dutchman’s professionalism and adaptability have been widely praised, with teammates and staff at Villa acknowledging his commitment despite being sidelined in key matches.

Now, Malen will look to make an immediate impact in Rome. His adaptability to play as a winger, striker, or second forward provides Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini with several tactical options as the team aims to push forward in Serie A. The Giallorossi faithful will be hoping that Malen can rediscover his best form, leading them to a strong finish in the league and possibly extending his stay in Italy for the long term.