Rohl Urges Rangers Strikers to Improve Decision-Making Following Europa League Exit

Rangers manager Danny Rohl has called on his misfiring strikers to sharpen their decision-making in front of goal, acknowledging the team’s failure to capitalize on chances in their Europa League exit. Despite securing their first win of the league phase, a 1-0 triumph over Ludogorets, Rohl expressed frustration over missed opportunities in open play, which could have sealed a more comfortable victory.

Rangers’ hopes of progressing in the Europa League were all but extinguished following a poor start in the group stage, where they accumulated just one point from their first six matches. However, Rohl remains focused on his squad’s domestic ambitions, having seen them bounce back with seven consecutive wins in the Premiership. With a clash against Dundee looming, the manager has backed his new signing, Andreas Skov Olsen, to provide the cutting edge that has been missing in the final third.

Rohl’s Focus on Tactical Adjustments

Rohl pinpointed the team’s inability to make the correct decisions in key moments as a significant issue, particularly when it comes to the final pass in the build-up to goals. “We created good opportunities, but sometimes we made the wrong decisions. We try to score on our own instead of passing to a teammate in a better position,” Rohl explained. “This is something we must work on, as better decision-making will ultimately lead to more goals.”

The manager also emphasized the importance of continuing to create chances. “If we don’t create opportunities around the box, we won’t get set-pieces,” he noted, referring to the key set-piece goal from Mohamed Diomande that secured the victory over Ludogorets. While Rohl acknowledged the importance of set-piece routines, he pointed out that a more refined approach in open play is necessary for the team to elevate its overall performance.

Looking ahead, Rohl is hopeful that Skov Olsen’s arrival will bring the added composure needed in the final third. The Danish winger is expected to make his debut against Dundee and could be the player to provide the “calmness on the ball” that the team has lacked, according to Rohl.

As Rangers aim to extend their winning streak, Rohl remains focused on his squad’s pursuit of the Premiership title. With rivals Hearts and Celtic facing off in the same round of fixtures, another win against Dundee could either narrow the gap to second-place Hearts or increase the lead over third-place Celtic.

While Rohl is hopeful for a strong finish to the season, he emphasized the need for his players to maintain a high standard of performance. “We need to demand 100 percent from ourselves, every three days,” he said, stressing the importance of consistency in the pursuit of domestic glory.

In terms of squad changes, Rohl confirmed that Kieran Dowell is nearing a move to Hull, with other fringe players potentially following him out the door. “If the squad is too large, it’s not healthy for the group,” Rohl said. “We need 20 to 22 players who are hungry and fully committed to our journey.”