Roger Varian of Zeeband impresses with a Northumberland Vase triumph.

In the William Hill Pick Your Places Northumberland Vase at Newcastle, Zeeband ran away from his opponents.

Roger Varian’s charge was a 4-1 bet in the £75,000 consolation event for the Northumberland Plate after finishing third on his recovery performance over a mile and three-quarters at Newmarket last month.

In a first-time visor, Zeeband went onto the heels of the leaders on the far side of the course under an immobile Andrea Atzeni before easily extending two and a half lengths clear of Margaret Dumont.

Atzeni commented, “He had won over a mile and six (furlongs) and his comeback run at Newmarket was extremely nice.”

“He’s clearly progressed since then; he practiced with visors last week, and Roger seemed fairly confident this morning.

“Of course, the draw helps, but the way he won, you’d believe he could have won in any draw.”

Ejtilaab put up a strong performance in the williamhill.com Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap to follow up his Derby victory at Epsom.

Three weeks after a close victory on the Downs, the Ian Williams-trained speedster was the 9-2 favorite at Gosforth Park under David Egan to add to his record.

Ejtilaab appeared to have his rivals covered from a long way out, and he was two and a half lengths clear of nearest pursuer Mondammej at the finish line.

“He’ll go for one or the other – it’s wonderful to have options like that,” Williams said of the winner, who is entered in both the Bunbury Cup and the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood next month.

“That was a fantastic performance. The reduction to six furlongs has greatly aided him in improving on his previous seven-furlong form.”

In an exciting finish to the William Hill Play Responsibly/EBF Novice Stakes, Catch Cunningham came out on top.

The Kodiac colt was a 9-1 chance to win on his debut at York before finishing third at Haydock a week ago.