Roger Hunt’s final interview about his time at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, and his favorite current players.

The Liverpool record goalscorers list is fresh in the memory at a time when Mohamed Salah appears to be breaking goalscoring records on a weekly basis.

With his recent goal against Brentford, the Egyptian has now climbed into the Reds’ top ten and can be anticipated to ascend a few more positions in the months ahead.

Even for Liverpool’s famous Egyptian King, though, some milestones will remain unattainable. Roger Hunt’s club record of 244 league goals will stand for the foreseeable future.

Even though many of us are too young to remember ‘Sir Roger’s playing days, the statistics speak for themselves. He was one of the best attackers in the history of the game.

Even without such results, his inclusion on England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team and Bill Shanky’s first great Liverpool team of the 1960s solidifies his fame.

The two may have been overshadowed by Geoff Hurst versus West Germany for English football’s best hour, but their legacies will never be forgotten, having passed away at the age of 83, just over a week after his former Three Lions attack partner Jimmy Greaves.

Roger and his companion Rowan welcomed me into their house in the winter of 2019 to conduct his final interview, and it is not lost on me that such an opportunity would not have been feasible only a few months later.

There was no reason for them to consent to sit with me in the face of a long-term sickness; I had only met them once before, two years prior at a Bolton Wanderers match, yet they were both so warm and friendly and made me feel completely at home.

It didn’t feel like a standard interview when I met ‘Sir Roger.’ It was more like visiting one’s grandparents at Christmastime and sitting in amazement while listening to their stories.

Roger had a lot of things to tell after a trophy-laden career rubbing shoulders with the best of English football.

At this sad time, as Liverpool mourns one of its greatest stars, my heart goes out to Rowan and the rest of Roger’s friends and family.

However, I must thank both Roger and Rowan for allowing me to participate. “The summary has come to an end.”