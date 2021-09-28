Roger Hunt established the standard for Ian Rush and other Liverpool dynasties when he said, “I never required a knighthood, I was knighted by the Kop.”

Some Liverpool fans have long been irritated by the awarding of footballing knighthoods.

Many questioned where the award for Alex Ferguson, who had won three European Cups to Ferguson’s one, went after Manchester United’s 1999 treble triumph, the quietly spoken north-record easterner’s of 19 major trophies in only nine years in charge staking his claim as a strong contender for the title of England’s most successful manager.

The only Liverpool figure to take the knee in front of the queen is Kenny Dalglish, but the Kop didn’t wait for royal clearance to award their own knighthood to one of Bill Shankly’s chief lieutenants who helped create the foundations for the dynasties of success that would follow.

Sir Roger Hunt, who died today at the age of 83, will be remembered as one of Liverpool’s finest ever players as well as a true English football legend, having started every game of Alf Ramsey’s 1966 World Cup triumph.

The Kop adored Roger Hunt, and Liverpool fans rewarded him with the title he deserved.

He also added a second league title medal to his collection in three seasons that year, just a year after scoring the first goal in the Reds’ long-awaited FA Cup success, as well as finishing equal top scorer in English club football.

The diminutive Lancashire-born striker had provided the firepower that had catapulted Bill Shankly’s ambitious young club from Second Division obscurity to the pinnacles of the domestic and European game, thus his national recognition came as no surprise to Liverpudlians.

Hunt arrived at Anfield in July 1959, only three months before the legendary Scot took over as manager, after attracting the attention of scout Bill Jones while playing for Stockton Heath (later known as Warrington Town) in the Mid-Cheshire League. Eight goals in only six reserve matches quickly convinced manager Phil Taylor that he was ready for the step up to first team football when the legendary Billy Liddell, no longer with the club, retired.

He was given the opportunity to make his debut.