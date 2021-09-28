Roger Hunt, a Liverpool great, has died at the age of 83.

Liverpool has paid tribute to club hero and World Cup winner Roger Hunt, who died at the age of 83.

Hunt, who died on Monday evening after a protracted illness, was the Reds’ second-highest goalscorer with 285 goals in 492 appearances over a period of more than 11 years at the club.

The attacker, who was dubbed “Sir Roger” by the adoring Kop, was a key member of the team that won Division Two in 1962 and earned promotion back to the top flight under Bill Shankly, a season in which he scored an incredible 41 goals in 41 league matches.

Hunt joined Liverpool from Stockton Heath in the Warrington Mid-Cheshire League in July 1958, and made his debut in September 1959 as a replacement for Billy Liddell in a 2-0 win over Scunthorpe United at Anfield.

He went on to form a fantastic strike partnership with Ian St John, and the two helped Liverpool win the league in 1964 and 1966. Hunt’s 244 goals in 404 league appearances still stands as a Reds record.

In 1965, the pair were both on target as the Reds won their first FA Cup, Hunt scoring the extra-time opening and St John heading in the winner.

Hunt also won 34 caps for England, scoring 18 goals, with the peak of his career coming in the 1966 World Cup, when he scored three goals and played up front in England’s 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley.