Roger Goodell’s Salary: How Much Money Did He Make In 2020 and 2021?

According to The New York Times, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earned approximately $128 million in the last two years. The league’s owners meetings in New York City revealed Goodell’s compensation.

Approximately 90% of Goodell’s profits came from bonuses for recent television rights deals and assisting the NFL in reaching a new labor agreement with the NFL Players Association. The collective bargaining agreement, which was adopted in March 2020 and would remain until at least 2030, has been extended.

According to the New York Times, Goodell earned $63,900,050 a year for fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21. The NFL declined to comment on Goodell’s pay to the New York Times.

NPR reported in April 2020 that during the pandemic, Goodell elected to reduce his annual pay from up to $40 million to $0, according to NPR.

Goodell’s most recent public compensation record was from 2015, when he earned over $32 million. Goodell agreed to a five-year contract worth up to $200 million that began in 2019.

According to estimates, the NFL negotiated national television deals worth more than $100 million in March. ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC, and Amazon will have broadcast rights through the 2033 season under the agreements.

With the addition of an 18th week to the regular season calendar, the league is anticipated to generate additional income in the following years. Last season, the NFL added an extra playoff team to each conference, resulting in more playoffs games.

In recent weeks, Goodell and the NFL have been chastised for neglecting to make the findings of the NFL’s investigation into the alleged toxic workplace culture at the Washington Football Team public.

Since the start of the 2006 season, Goodell has served as the NFL commissioner.