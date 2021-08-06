Roger Federer’s career is at a fork in the road as he approaches 40.

Roger Federer turns 40 on Sunday, and his illustrious career, which has yielded 20 Grand Slams, a multibillion-dollar fortune, and an army of adoring followers, is at a fork in the road.

Federer has only played 13 matches in 2021, and just six in the pandemic-plagued 2020 season, during which he had two knee surgeries.

He withdrew from the French Open after reaching the fourth round, and was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0.

Federer had only lost 14 times in 119 matches at the All England Club, and it was the first time he had lost in straight sets at the tournament since a first-round departure to Mario Ancic in 2002.

It was also the first and only time he had ever lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon, and only the third time at a Grand Slam.

“I’m not sure. When asked if his Wimbledon career was finished, Federer replied, “I’ve got to reset.”

Since then, the indicators have not been positive.

In order to be fresh for the North American hardcourt season, when he won the last of his five US Opens in 2008, he boycotted the Olympics in Tokyo.

He withdrew from the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters, two major warm-up events for the US Open, on Thursday.

The 2018 Australian Open was Federer’s most recent major title. He was far into his 36th year and the second-oldest man to win a Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic has won eight more majors since then, while longtime rival Rafael Nadal has won four. Both players are now tied for 20th place with Federer.

If Federer decides to retire after 23 years on the circuit, he will leave behind a resume that includes 103 titles (only Jimmy Connors has more), 310 weeks at number one, and more than $130 million in prize money.

Federer’s net worth was predicted to be $450 million in 2019, and such is the brand’s cash-register familiarity, he signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with clothing company Uniqlo in 2018.

Federer dazzled his opponents in his prime.

After losing the 2004 Wimbledon final, Andy Roddick moaned, “I threw the kitchen sink at him, but he went to the bathroom and got his tub.”

It wasn’t always easy to move forward.

Federer notably overcame personal hero Pete Sampras at Wimbledon in 2001 when he was just 19 years old.

After a year has passed, Brief News from Washington Newsday.