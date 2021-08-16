Roger Federer will not compete in the 2021 US Open due to a knee injury that may force him to retire.

Roger Federer will not compete in the 2021 U.S. Open, and it will not be the only tournament he will skip. Federer’s knee surgery will keep him off the ATP Tour for at least a few months.

Federer revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, saying that he would require a third knee surgery after more injury during the grass-court season. From February 2020 until March of this year, the 40-year-old was out for 13 months due to a pair of surgeries on his ailing right knee, which will require another procedure.

“Unfortunately, they told me that I would need surgery in the medium to long term to feel better, so I opted to do it,” Federer said of his discussions with physicians. “I’ll be on crutches for a few weeks and then out of the game for a few months,” he says.

Federer last participated in July, reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury.

Federer had intended to return to the ATP Tour this summer. With another operation in the horizon, Federer knows that competing professionally again will be difficult.

Federer added, “I want to give myself a ray of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form.” “I’m a realist. Please don’t get me wrong. I understand how difficult it is to undertake another operation and try it at my age.”

“I’ve been checking in with the physicians a lot about my knee… During the grass-court season, I wounded myself much more, and it’s not the way to go.

“They informed me that in order for me to feel better, I’d have to have surgery.” I made the decision to do it.”

Federer is still a top-10 player in the world eighteen years after winning his first Grand Slam. Shortly before his first knee surgery, he advanced to the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open. Two years ago, Federer reached the Wimbledon final.

Federer’s final Grand Slam victory came at the 2018 Australian Open.

Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic all have the same number of Grand Slam championships.