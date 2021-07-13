Roger Federer pulls out of the Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury.

Roger Federer, the world number one tennis player, has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics owing to knee injury problems.

Following knee surgery, the 20-time Grand Slam champion advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon this year, but he ultimately concluded that his ailment would prevent him from competing in the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

“During the grass court season, I unfortunately encountered a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must retire from the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Federer wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

July 13, 2021 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

“I am deeply disappointed,” he continued, “because representing Switzerland has always been an honor and a highlight of my career.”

Federer reminded his supporters that he has begun his recovery from the injury and wants to return later this summer.

He stated, “I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and will be pulling for them from afar.”

The Association of Tennis Professionals has Federer ranked eighth in the world.

The International Tennis Federation was contacted for comment by this publication.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.