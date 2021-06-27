Roger Federer is in excellent spirits ahead of his comeback to Wimbledon.

Roger Federer has found his upbeat mindset as he prepares to defend his Wimbledon crown for the eighth time.

Following two knee procedures in 2020, the Swiss, who turns 40 in just over a month, is competing in only his fifth tournament in 17 months.

Federer’s comeback was always aimed at Wimbledon, and he withdrew from the French Open after winning his third-round match to rest his body for the grass.

However, Federer’s return to his favorite surface did not go as planned, as he lost in the second round of the ATP event in Halle – which he has won ten times – to Felix Auger-Aliassime, and later chastised himself for his poor attitude on court.

“I had a mental period when I wasn’t thrilled with how things were going in the match,” said the sixth seed, whose most recent encounter at Wimbledon was a heartbreaking final loss to Novak Djokovic in 2019.

“Looking back, the nice part is that I know that won’t happen here because I’m ready, excited, and hyped up. I know I’m capable of so much more. When I consider how many years this hasn’t happened to me, I suppose I can be rather pleased with myself.

“It reminds me more of my junior years at the start of my career, when you suddenly don’t see the positivity any longer. Perhaps I had unrealistic expectations. Perhaps it’s part of the return.

“I believe I have to look at the bright side of the last few weeks, which is that I’m here at Wimbledon right now and have a chance.

“I believe it is very much feasible if I start rolling, if I get into the second week, which is the aim here right now, and if I get stronger and stronger as each match goes by. I’ve come here with a solid mental state.”

Federer, who is attempting to become the oldest grand slam singles champion in history, has dodged inquiries about retirement for the better part of a year. (This is a brief piece.)