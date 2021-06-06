Roger Federer has confirmed that he will not be competing in the French Open.

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open, where he was set to play Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday.

The news comes as no surprise, since Federer admitted after a late-night triumph against Dominik Koepfer on Saturday that he could take such measures if his Wimbledon chances were jeopardized.

“After consultations with my staff, I’ve decided I will need to withdraw from Roland Garros today,” the 20-time grand slam champion said in a statement.

“After two knee surgeries and more than a year of rehabilitation, it’s critical that I listen to my body and don’t overwork myself on my journey to recovery. I’m overjoyed to have won three matches in a row. There’s nothing like getting back on the court.”

Federer had surgery twice last year and had only played three matches in the previous 16 months when he arrived in Paris.

He made it plain that he was playing at Roland Garros to get some match experience in before Wimbledon, not because he was serious about competing for the title.

He beat Denis Istomin and Marin Cilic before facing Koepfer on Saturday, where he had an error-filled performance and needed three hours and 35 minutes to beat the German.

“The Roland Garros event is saddened about Roger Federer’s withdrawal, who put up a magnificent fight last night,” stated tournament director Guy Forget.

“We were all ecstatic to see Roger return to Paris, where he had just completed three high-level matches. We wish him the best of luck for the remainder of the season.”

It’s unclear whether Federer, who turns 40 in August, will return to Parisian clay, or if his last recollection will be of walking off an empty court at 1 a.m.

For the time being, his first aim is to start training on grass in preparation for the ATP tournament in Halle next week and then his pursuit for a ninth Wimbledon crown.

Berrettini will advance to his first quarter-final at the French Open. (This is a brief piece.)