Roger Federer continues to impress as he dominates Richard Gasquet.

Roger Federer regained his form on the SW19 lawns, defeating Richard Gasquet to set up a third-round match with Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom.

This was a flashback match, with the two having first met 15 years ago at Wimbledon, and while it wasn’t quite vintage Federer, it was clearly an improvement over his round one effort against Adrian Mannarino.

When his French opponent slipped and injured his knee, the eight-time champion was down two sets to one and had to withdraw.

The fact that he had beaten Gasquet in 18 of their previous 20 matches, including the last 11, no doubt boosted his confidence, and Federer pulled away after a close first set to win 7-6 (1) 6-1 6-4.

When Mannarino’s terrible collapse occurred, the 39-year-old had at least been battling back. He got off to a rough start in this match, saving three break points in his first serve game.

As the set progressed, Federer began to show more conviction in his shots, and he played a brilliant tie-break to halt a streak of four consecutive tie-break losses at Wimbledon, including one against Mannarino and three in the 2019 final against Novak Djokovic.

For his aggressive approach, the Swiss relies on superb technique and timing, so it’s no surprise that he didn’t return right away after his lengthy layoff, which included two knee surgery.

Federer dominated the second set, and a break of his old rival’s serve in the eighth game of the third set set the stage for a commanding victory.

On match point, Gasquet attempted to challenge an ace but was told he had used up all of his, which summed up his evening.