Roger Federer beats German Dominik Koepfer in a late-night battle.

Roger Federer battled Dominik Koepfer until nearly 1 a.m. in an empty stadium to get to the fourth round of the French Open.

The eighth seed joined Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who had considerably easier days in defeating Ricardas Berankis and Cameron Norrie, respectively, with the latter’s defeat ending British aspirations in the singles event.

In the women’s event, Elina Svitolina, another top seed, lost, while defending champion Iga Swiatek and fourth seed Sofia Kenin both won, as did 17-year-old Coco Gauff.

Lorenzo Musetti, please take a bow.

Norrie is dressed entirely in white.

Norrie has many reasons to fondly recall the clay-court swing, but there is one reason why the British number two is glad to be done with it.

“At the very least, I’m looking forward to going to practice and not having clay all over my bag and everywhere,” he remarked. “I’m looking forward to getting out on the grass, wearing whites, and being clean.”

Halep has returned to the court.

Simona Halep, who has been sorely missed at Roland Garros, provided a positive update on Saturday. The Romanian has been out of play after tearing a calf muscle last month and will have three weeks to prepare for her Wimbledon title defense.

strewn seeds

Women: Elina Svitolina (five), Jennifer Brady (thirteen), Elise Mertens (fourteen), Karolina Muchova (18), Jessica Pegula (twenty-eighth), Kontaveit (twenty-eighth) (30)

There are no men.

Who’ll be up next?

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title resumes on Sunday with a fourth-round match against young Kazakh Elena Rybakina.

Daniil Medvedev will be put to the test against clay-court specialist Cristian Garin, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on dependable Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

Victoria Azarenka faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Court Philippe Chatrier, with Alexander Zverev and Kei Nishikori handling night-time duties.