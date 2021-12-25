Rodgers is confident that Leicester will avoid a Man City hangover.

When Leicester City takes on Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday, manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team will bounce back swiftly after their agonizing penalty shootout defeat from the League Cup.

In their midweek League Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, the Foxes twice gave up a two-goal lead, including an equalizer deep into added time, before succumbing on penalties.

Leicester defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira were taken out in the second half, while star scorer Jamie Vardy played the final 20 minutes with a tight hamstring.

None of this bodes well for Leicester’s match against City, despite the fact that the Foxes have won two of their last four meetings with Pep Guardiola’s side.

“There is always disappointment, but I told them before the game, ‘You are coming to Anfield, a fantastic venue to play, and whatever happens, let’s impose our way,'” Rodgers said on Friday.

“I’ve always gotten that from these athletes.” We saw that they were competitive against the greatest teams in the country, but we couldn’t do enough to get across the finish line.” “They (City) are playing well right now, so we’ll just have to assess where we are and design a plan with the players available to see what we can accomplish,” he continued.

“It doesn’t appear like many (City) players are missing; they’ve got a week off without a midweek game.” They are a fantastic team with technical players, world-class players, and a winning mentality.

“We did OK against them, but it’ll be a tremendous challenge for us, and we’ll have to play with the same enthusiasm we did against Liverpool.”

City is on an eight-game winning streak in the league, with only one loss in their last 11 games.

“I think you can see from the game at Liverpool that we can score goals and that we are creative,” Rodgers said. “But we’ll have to see what we have available at the weekend and come up with a plan to earn a victory.”

“Last season, we went there and won a tremendous game.” You know what you’re up against: they’ll control the ball, transition well, and have the confidence to play, so that’ll be the battle this weekend.

“You have to play with courage and exploit the spaces when you have the ball.”