Rockets Face 76ers in Key NBA Matchup With Injuries Looming

The Houston Rockets are aiming to extend their three-game winning streak as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 22, 2026, in a pivotal NBA showdown. Both teams enter the contest with solid records, Houston at 26-15 and Philadelphia at 23-19, making the game crucial for their respective standings as the season progresses.

With both squads known for their offensive firepower, this matchup promised an exciting high-scoring affair. The Rockets, averaging 117 points per game, were slight favorites heading into the game, with a 2.5-point edge over Philadelphia. Oddsmakers projected a close finish, with Houston favored 116-114. The over/under was set at 221.5 points, a number both teams had surpassed multiple times this season. Houston’s games had gone over the mark 22 times in 41 outings, while the 76ers had hit the over in 27 of their 42 games. Both teams have struggled with defense at times, but their offensive depth was expected to carry the game.

Injuries and Lineup Adjustments

However, injuries played a significant role in shaping expectations for this game. For the Rockets, starting center Steven Adams was sidelined with an ankle sprain, leaving Alperen Şengün to shoulder the interior workload. Additionally, Fred VanVleet was out for the season with an ACL injury, and Aaron Holiday’s availability was uncertain due to a lingering back issue. With these key absences, young guards Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard were expected to step up. Both had shown impressive performances in recent games, with Thompson contributing 20.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game over his last 10 contests.

On the Philadelphia side, star center Joel Embiid was listed as probable with an ankle issue, but he was expected to play. Embiid has been a dominant force on both ends of the floor, averaging 28.1 points over his last 14 games. His presence was sure to create challenges for the Rockets’ defense, especially without their top enforcer in Adams. Meanwhile, Paul George’s status was in doubt due to a knee injury, leaving a question mark over his defensive and offensive contributions. If George couldn’t play, the Sixers would rely on Kelly Oubre Jr., who had been cleared to play after his own knee injury, to provide energy and scoring in transition.

While the injury concerns shaped much of the pre-game narrative, both teams entered the night with plenty to prove. The Rockets, having struggled on the road with a 11-12 record, were aiming to solidify their status as Western Conference contenders. The Sixers, who had dropped four straight at home against playoff-caliber teams, were eager to bounce back and climb in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite their struggles, Philadelphia’s offensive firepower, led by Embiid and the recently slumping Tyrese Maxey, remained a significant threat.

The individual performances of players like Maxey, who has averaged 30 points per game but was shooting just 37.5% from the field in his last four games, were under scrutiny. Maxey’s defensive ability, however, remained impressive, tallying 16 steals in his past three games. For Houston, Kevin Durant continued to lead the team in scoring with 25.9 points per game, while Sheppard’s recent surge—averaging 15.3 points in his last three games—added another dimension to their offense.

With both teams focused on making a statement on a critical night in January, the stakes were high. For the Rockets, this was a test of depth and discipline in the absence of key players. For the 76ers, this game presented an opportunity to show resilience on their home floor and halt a concerning losing streak. As the game unfolded, fans watched eagerly to see which team would seize the moment and push forward in the playoff race.