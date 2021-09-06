Robin Olsen, a former Everton goalkeeper, discusses the heist incident and England’s return.

Robin Olsen has spoken out about a heist he was involved in while on loan at Everton last season.

The goalkeeper joined Merseyside on loan from Serie A club Roma last summer, making 11 appearances in all competitions during his time with the Blues.

A robbery at his home in March, though, happened to the Sweden international away from the pitch, but he claims it had no bearing on his choice to return to England this summer.

“We had a great time in England,” Olsen said to Fotbollskanalen. Such things can happen anywhere, and it hasn’t changed our opinion of England. It can happen to anybody, anyplace.

“We’re still working on it and want to get it out of the way as soon as possible.” But it’s simply good to be back.

“Not as a player, no.” I was injured at the time, and when I returned a few weeks later, I played against Brighton, and then things went back to normal. As a result, it has had no effect on me as a player.”

Carlo Ancelotti, a former Everton manager, praised Olsen during his time at the club and hinted at the possibility of bringing him back on a permanent basis.

The option for the Sweden international to complete a transfer to the Blues never came up after his departure to Real Madrid in June.

On transfer deadline day, the 31-year-old signed for Sheffield United, and he has expressed his desire to return to England with the Championship club.

“It was a wish I had,” he added. When I was there last season, I had the impression that this is where I want to play. And the family had a good time. As a result, returning was a strong desire.

“I am relieved that everything was finally settled. During the European Championships, there were rumors concerning clubs, which started the conversation.

“However, my main goal was to compete well at the European Championships and to follow in the footsteps of my peers. I have two years left with Roma, so this was most likely their last chance to sell me for a profit.

“I will not discuss which clubs negotiated with Roma. I’m just content, and.” “The summary comes to an end.”