Roberto Martinez Admits That Real Madrid’s $113M Star Forward Is ‘Sad.’

Roberto Martinez, Belgium’s head coach, has confessed that his star striker Eden Hazard is “sad” at Real Madrid.

Hazard, who moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid for $113 million in the summer of 2019, has yet to achieve his full potential in Madrid. Various ailments have limited his progress thus far, and he has yet to play a full season for the La Liga club.

Hazard has suffered muscle troubles throughout the season and has only started four games in La Liga, despite being in the squad for 12 games.

“He has dealt with it in recent years, but his focus has been on the national team. We need him to be well-prepared for the World Cup. As a dressing room, we’ve progressed. Eden is going through a difficult period in his football career. He has left winners’ projects, but he lacks the competitive rhythm “Martinez noted in an interview after Belgium qualified for the 2022 World Cup, according to Marca.

Hazard played a full 63 minutes in Belgium’s 3-1 triumph over Estonia in World Cup qualifications. In the following games, the Belgian forward will try to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid team.

Even though Hazard is fit, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti previously stated that he would prefer other players over the former Chelsea star.

“On the left, he can play 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 above or behind the striker. He is prepared to play, but there is a coach who favors a different player. He does not have a star status at Real Madrid due to numerous injuries, but he will gradually find his best form “In an interview, Ancelotti stated.

Hazard’s Real Madrid career could possibly come to an end during the upcoming January transfer window, as he could depart the club. According to Spanish outlet ABC Deportes, three clubs are interested in signing Hazard: Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Juventus.

Hazard has made 11 competitive appearances for Los Blancos this season, but has failed to score a goal, although having an assist.