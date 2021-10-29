Roberto Firmino, a Liverpool midfielder, talks out about’sacrificing everything’ for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool has disputed claims that he’sacrifices’ himself for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The trio has evolved into probably the most dangerous front three in world football, although in recent seasons, the Brazilian has scored less goals than both Mane and Salah.

The 30-year-old didn’t score in Liverpool’s 5-0 hammering of Manchester United last weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp said his interpretation of the false nine position will be the subject of “books.”

Firmino confessed that he does not compromise himself or his drive to score goals for the sake of the team when asked how it feels.

He told Globo Esporte, “I don’t see it that way.” “On the field, each player has a well defined role.

“This is a team that has been playing together for a long time and we are quite familiar with each other.”

“For Liverpool, we play for each other, and that makes a difference.”

Firmino may have scored less goals, but he is far from short on goals. The attacker has 93 goals in slightly over 300 games with the Reds since his arrival in 2015.

Under Klopp, he’s excelled, and he’s been dubbed ‘the motor’ of this Liverpool squad. However, it is the boss who is responsible for his advancement.

“In addition to being a fantastic coach, Klopp is a sensational guy with a huge heart,” Firmino continued. And I can honestly state that he is the reason I am a better player today.

“Today, I feel at ease playing in multiple positions, I have more freedom to roam around, and I can also assist with marking.”

Despite a poor season in front of goal last season, Firmino is now three goals short of matching his tally from the previous campaign in just nine games.