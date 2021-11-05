Robert Sarver: Who Is He? An investigation has been launched into claims of racism by an NBA team owner.

Following reports that he has a history of racist and misogynistic comments and occurrences over his 17 years as the owner of the Phoenix Suns, the NBA has launched an official inquiry into him. Sarver has been adamant in his denial of the charges presented in a Thursday ESPN piece.

Sarver allegedly used racially derogatory language with and about Black players, coaches, and other personnel, according to the investigation, which was released on Thursday. There were also allegations of sexist behavior.

The NBA and WNBA are dedicated to fostering a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees, according to NBA Executive Vice President of Communications Mike Bass, who stated shortly after the report’s release that its contents were “very serious.” The findings of the investigation will serve as the foundation for any league action.”

Sarver used racist rhetoric in discussions, according to many anonymous staff workers. However, a couple of Sarver’s former coworkers have stepped forward to defend him.

“From a personal standpoint, the Robert Sarver I’ve worked with for 15 years is neither a racist or a sexist,” said Jason Rowley, the Suns’ President and CEO.

Sarver stated in a statement released through the Suns on Thursday, “I would absolutely welcome an impartial NBA investigation, which may prove to be our only outlet for clearing my name and the reputation of which I’m so extremely proud.”