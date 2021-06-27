Robert Page plans to discuss his future with the Football Association of Wales.

Following Wales’ exit from Euro 2020, interim manager Robert Page will hold talks about his future.

With manager Ryan Giggs on leave and facing a trial in January, Page was in charge of the tournament.

Giggs has been accused of intentionally headbutting and manipulating his ex-girlfriend during their relationship, which he denies.

Page, who joined Giggs’ backroom staff in August 2019, took over the team’s affairs in November and led Wales to the European Championship’s last 16 before being eliminated by Denmark on Saturday.

With the next round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers little over two months away, Page stated, “I’ll simply keep doing what I’m doing until I’m told otherwise.”

“I’m sure there will be some interesting discussions.”

The Football Association of Wales has been impressed by Page’s performance in such challenging conditions.

Until I’m told otherwise, I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing.

Page was “superb,” according to FAW president Kieran O’Connor, who added that he had “never seen so many players smiling and joking” during Wales’ stay in Baku.

If the 46-year-old former Wales captain is not in charge for September’s two World Cup qualifiers, away to Belarus and at home to Estonia, it will be a significant surprise.

“We’ve told the group that you can grow and improve as a result of this experience,” Page stated after Wales’ Euro 2020 campaign ended in a 4-0 defeat in Amsterdam.

“They may not believe it right now, but when all the passion is stripped away, it will serve us well in the future.

“They’re a young group, and World Cup qualifiers are coming up in September, so we’ll be back.

“Now that we’ve had a taste of tournament football, we want more.”

At Euro 2020, Wales had the third-youngest squad, with only Turkey and England having a younger average age.

Due to a shortage of domestic game time, Page believed Wales’ achievement of reaching the knockout stage was commendable. (This is a brief piece.)