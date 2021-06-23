Robert Page cautions Wales about the threat posed by Euro 2020 opponents Turkey.

Wales manager Robert Page has warned that Turkey’s Euro 2020 opponents are far better than their 1-0 win over Italy suggests.

Turkey was thrashed 3-0 by Italy on the opening night of Euro 2020 in Rome, giving Wales real hope of winning their first match in Baku on Wednesday.

Turkey, on the other hand, entered the competition on the strength of a six-game unbeaten streak and was widely expected to do well at Euro 2020.

Page, whose Wales side began the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, stated, “We’ve not just watched their game against Italy, we’ve watched games dating back over recent months.”

“The personnel has changed, but we’re still facing a formidable opponent.

“We’ve found where they excel, but that’s where it ends because we have players who can cause teams harm.”

Both captain Gareth Bale and playmaker Aaron Ramsey had quiet first games in Baku on Saturday.

It took a Sky Bet Championship combination to save Wales a point, with Luton midfielder Joe Morrell crossing for Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore to head home the equaliser.

“We have a game plan that we want to stick to, one that we think might cause Turkey problems,” Page said.

“Any opposing manager who looks at that squad sheet will appreciate what we have out there and recognize that we can pose a threat to them.

“We got off to a good start and earned a point. There are many benefits to be gained by falling down against a very excellent Swiss squad.

“You have to find a method to win in tournament football, and we’ve demonstrated we can do that.

“Turkey presumably looked at the schedule before the competition and saw that they had a tough opener against the tournament favorites, Italy.

“They’d be watching our game to see if we could get the three points, and we’re ready for it.

“However, we’ll be trying for the win, and if you get four, that’ll be great. (This is a brief piece.)