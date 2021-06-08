Robert Page believes Wales’ youth are “ambitious and motivated” to win Euro 2020.

Robert Page has embraced the fact that Wales will have the third-youngest squad at Euro 2020, saying that his inexperienced players have the desire and passion to succeed.

Wales’ average age is 25 years, 6 months, and 26 days, nearly two years younger than the squad that reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals in France.

Only England and Group A foe Turkey have younger squads than Wales, with Gareth Southgate’s side having the second-youngest team at Euro 2020, with an average age of 25 years, three months, and nine days.

Page stated before of Wales’ tournament opener against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday, “I have a terrific bunch and a very nice mix.”

“The elder ones have a tremendous personality, temperament, and character.

“However, we have young, ambitious, and hungry players joining the group who are eager to put their names on their jerseys. Nobody can rely on their previous achievements.

“There’s a nice mix of personalities, and they’re all interesting.

“It reminds me of a club atmosphere, which is difficult to recreate when you only have them for a few weeks out of the year.”

Page’s 26-man squad includes eight members of Wales’ Euro 2016 squad: captain Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Danny Ward, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams, and Wayne Hennessey.

Sixteen players have fewer than 20 caps, five have fewer than 10 appearances, while Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill made his international debut last week against France.

“With kids, there is absolutely no fear,” Page remarked. “As you’ve seen with Rubin, he has a place here.

“Take a look at Joe Morrell’s game against France. He was all, “Give me the ball,” and he was determined to be the best player on the field.

“We have players who are hungry like that. It isn’t enough to have talented footballers.

“It’s also about having the correct characters, which all of our players have.”

