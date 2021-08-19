Robert Lewandowski has requested a transfer to Liverpool, and Ismaila Sarr’s price has been set.

Although Liverpool has had an excellent start to the Premier League season, some fans are concerned about the club’s transfer activity.

So far this summer, Jurgen Klopp has only signed Ibrahima Konate, while many of Liverpool’s biggest opponents have spent substantially.

Despite Liverpool’s reluctance to recruit, there is still time for a change of heart.

The most recent Liverpool transfer speculations are listed below.

Lewandowski, Robert

Robert Lewandowski is said to be looking for a new challenge outside of Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich are thought to value the 32-year-old Polish striker at £110 million with two years left on his contract.

In recent years, Lewandowski has established himself as one of Europe’s most lethal strikers, and his talents are likely to be in high demand.

Origi, Divock

Before the transfer window closes, three Premier League clubs are thought to be interested in signing Divock Origi.

The Belgian striker has recently fallen out of favor, making only nine Premier League outings last season.

Origi may be looking for a fresh challenge, which might come as a result of interest from Crystal Palace, Wolves, and West Ham.

As the transfer deadline approaches, the 26-year-old is said to be on the radar of all three clubs.

Ismaila Sarr (Ismaila Sarr)

Ismaila Sarr has resurfaced as a transfer target for Liverpool.

Last summer, the Reds were linked with a move for the forward, and he is being touted again as a possible acquisition.

Watford has apparently set an £80 million price tag on the Senegalese international, who is said to be aware of the interest.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be willing to sanction such a deal this summer.