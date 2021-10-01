Robert Elstone, the former Everton manager, has confirmed his new employment with the National League team.

Former Everton chief executive officer Robert Elstone has been named non-executive chairman of Stockport County in the National League.

In 2005, he joined the Blues as a deputy to Keith Wyness before being named CEO in January 2009 and remaining in that position until June 2017.

The 57-year-old has confirmed his new post with non-League Stockport after serving as the chief executive of the rugby Super League since leaving Everton earlier this year.

“This is a tremendously exciting time to join County,” Elstone said on the club’s official website.

“The club has so much promise, and I am confident that it has a bright future ahead of it. I’m excited to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the fans and the community to make it a reality.”

Mark Stott, the club’s owner, will step down as interim chairman, and Elstone will work closely with the board to achieve the club’s goals.

“Robert’s reputation within the world of sport precedes him thanks to the tremendous work he achieved at Everton,” Stott said. We’re thrilled to have such a capable and experienced leader join us at County camp.

“It took some time to locate the perfect individual for this job, but I’m confident that with Robert as chair, the club will be able to reach its full potential, drawing on his expertise and knowledge while partnering with the current board.

“It’s a tremendous plus because he already lives in Stockport and is a part of the community.”