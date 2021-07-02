Robbie Henshaw will miss the Lions’ match against the Sharks owing to a hamstring injury.

Due to a hamstring injury, Robbie Henshaw will miss the British and Irish Lions’ match against the Sharks on Wednesday.

The Ireland centre shone in the 28-10 win against Japan that kicked off the trip at Murrayfield, but he was left out of Saturday’s match against the Sigma Lions, forcing him to miss a second match.

A Lions representative said, “Robbie has a very small hamstring strain that will hold him out of the next game.”

For the first encounter on South African soil, Owen Farrell and Chris Harris form the center partnership, with Bundee Aki providing cover from the bench.