Robbie Fowler believes he has discovered the ‘ideal’ striker for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp should consider signing Ollie Watkins this summer, according to Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler.

After joining Aston Villa for £28 million from Brentford at the start of the season, Watkins scored 14 Premier League goals.

The 25-year-old, who was later selected for England, scored on his international debut against San Marino, and Fowler believes he would be the ideal candidate to help Klopp reinvigorate Liverpool’s attacking line.

Divock Origi is available for transfer this summer, while Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino’s futures are still up in the air.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah are all 29 years old, and Klopp spent £45 million last summer to recruit Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I like Ollie Watkins at Villa,” Fowler told The Athletic.

“When it comes to understanding how Liverpool plays and presses, his figures are spot on.

“He is a goal scorer with an excellent work rate. To me, he seems like a Klopp player.

“Of course, Villa don’t want to lose him, and he won’t come cheap, but he’s performed admirably since joining from Brentford.

“A lot of large clubs were hesitant to take a chance on him, but he’s made the transition from the Championship to the Premier League and proven he belongs there.”