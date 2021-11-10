Rivian Raises $11.9 Billion In Its Initial Public Offering on Wall Street.

Rivian, an American manufacturer that specializes in electric pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans, revealed on Tuesday that it has generated $11.9 billion in its first public offering on Wall Street.

Rivian, which is backed by Amazon and Ford of Detroit, has set its IPO price at $78 per share and will issue 153 million new shares on Wednesday, up from the 135 million originally intended, due to strong investor demand.

If stock options and other convertible shares are excluded, this equates to a worth of $67.9 billion.

The amount is significantly higher than the firm anticipated in early November when it proposed a price range of $57 to $62 per share.

Despite the fact that the company has just recently begun production, it is valued nearly as much as Ford, with a valuation of $80 billion, and close to General Motors’ $85 billion, ensuring it a splashy debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker code RIVN.

In August, it declared its intention to go public, and in September, it delivered its first pickup, the R1T, with plans to unveil the R1S SUV in December.

It has a backlog of 55,400 R1Ts and R1Ss that it expected to deliver by the end of 2023 as of late October. Electric trucks and sport utility vehicles are priced starting at roughly $70,000.

By 2030, Rivian hopes to provide 100,000 vans to Amazon. The e-commerce behemoth owns a $3.8 billion interest in Rivian’s preferred stock.

The company is capitalizing on investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, which has recently reached $1 trillion in market capitalization thanks to star performer Tesla.

Rivian was developed in 2009 by Robert Scaringe, a vehicle enthusiast who wanted to focus on less polluting modes of transportation rather than the typical automobile after graduating from college.

He considered constructing a sports car at first, but in 2012 he decided to focus on larger cars.

The company’s supporters frequently compare it to Tesla, but Edmunds managing director of insights Jessica Caldwell says that comparison isn’t always justified.

Rivian “is coming out in a market that is more saturated,” Caldwell told AFP, whereas Tesla debuted its first car “when no one else really cared about electric automobiles.”

She went on to say, “They’re not going to catch anyone off guard.”

Ford has pledged a $30 billion investment in electric vehicle production in order to position itself as the nation’s leader in the transition away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.

