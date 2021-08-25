Rivals of Manchester United aren’t interested in signing Ronaldo, who is desperate to leave Juventus, according to reports.

Manchester City are apparently not interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who is attempting to force his way out of Juventus before the summer market’s deadline in 2021.

According to sports media source 90min, Juventus are willing to selling Ronaldo, who is estimated to be available for less than $41 million.

According to French daily L’Equipe, Ronaldo, who spent six years at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, believes he can complete a deal with Manchester City before the summer transfer market closes on August 31. To pull off a move, Ronaldo has contacted his Portugal compatriots in the City squad, including Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Joao Cancelo.

Ronaldo’s super-agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to the Etihad side for as little as $36 million. While it was previously thought that Manchester City were considering Ronaldo as a replacement for Harry Kane, the 90min story claims otherwise.

Ronaldo’s current Juventus deal has only one year left when the 2021-22 season begins. Despite the fact that the Serie A club has repeatedly stated that Ronaldo will remain in Turin, it is understood that Juventus are considering removing Ronaldo from their wage structure due to his astronomical salary, as he is still one of Europe’s highest paid players, earning around $1.05 million per week.

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that Ronaldo is being considered by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid. However, it has been rumoured that PSG is looking to replace Mbappe this summer with Everton’s Richarlison.

Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester City will be difficult due to his tight ties to City’s arch-rivals Manchester United. Ronaldo’s career took off at Old Trafford after he left Sporting Lisbon. Ronaldo scored 118 goals for Manchester United during his time there, helping the club win three Premier League crowns and a Champions League cup. As a Manchester United player, he also earned his first of five Ballon d’Or titles.

Even at the age of 36, Ronaldo is Juventus’ top player. In the 2020-21 season, he scored 36 goals for the Italian club, 16 more than second-placed lvaro Morata. Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, has thrived in Italy since then. Overall, the star forward has performed admirably. Brief News from Washington Newsday.