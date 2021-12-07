Rivals in the Champions League are fearful of the Premier League’s riches.

While Barcelona and Atletico Madrid battle it out for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League this week, the Premier League’s four teams may relax knowing that their spots in the knockout stages are already secured.

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United have all clinched first place in their respective groups with a game to go, while defending champions Chelsea will join them if they defeat Zenit Saint Petersburg.

This season’s success of English clubs continues a disturbing trend for the rest of Europe.

Two of the previous three Champions League finals were all-English affairs, with four different clubs competing.

If the Premier League’s ability to attract record-breaking television rights deals from around the world wasn’t enough to irritate the rest of Europe, the Premier League’s ability to attract record-breaking television rights deals from around the world has fuelled fears that the gap between the top English clubs and the rest will only widen in the coming years.

The English Premier League has long been regarded as the wealthiest league in the world, thanks to lucrative domestic television deals.

Despite the fact that the value of such rights has remained stagnant over the past two auctions, the worldwide market has ensured sustained growth.

The Premier League signed a six-year rights deal with US broadcaster NBC for an estimated $2.7 billion (?2 billion) last month.

That was followed by a?2 billion six-year deal for the Nordic countries, which began in 2022.

In May, La Liga in Spain announced a $1.4 billion contract with ESPN for US rights that will last for the next eight years.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been felt very differently across the continent due to the relative size of those deals.

Premier League clubs spent more than ten times as much as La Liga (?55 million), Serie A (?50 million), and Ligue 1 (?15 million) in the most recent transfer window, while Bundesliga clubs made a net profit of an estimated?35 million thanks to Jadon Sancho’s?73 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United.

Sancho joined Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in leaving Germany for England, with Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland of Dortmund expected to follow suit next season.

If the current path continues, the Bundesliga risks becoming little more than a developing league for the Premier League, according to Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro.

"We tried to buy a player in the summer and ended up with a promoted Premier League team."