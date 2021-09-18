Rivaldo, a Brazilian star, said of James Rodriguez’s Everton prediction, “I have no doubts.”

Rivaldo, a Brazilian legend, has praised Everton’s James Rodriguez.

After months of transfer speculation regarding his future during the summer, the Blues playmaker is yet to make an appearance this season.

Rodriguez chose to stay at Goodison Park and battle for his place, despite late interest from Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir.

Rodriguez was left out of Colombia’s squad for the Copa America this summer and did not play during the recent international break.

Rivaldo, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, says he “admires” the Everton playmaker and feels he has what it takes to return to the top of his game for both club and country.

Rivaldo told Colombian news site El Espectador, “James is a player who I like a lot, and he even has many of the attributes that I had as a player.”

“As a result, it meets all of the requirements to return.

“I hope he can play at the top level again, whether at Everton or any other club, and also in the Colombian national team colors.

“I have no doubts that James is a fantastic player; he has already competed in World Cups, which is no easy feat.

“I have a great deal of respect for him, and I hope he shines brightly again soon.”