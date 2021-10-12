Ritu Phogat Is Confident Ahead Of Grand Prix Fight With Itsuki Hirata, According To MMA News.

At ONE: NextGen, Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat will face Japanese grappler Itsuki Hirata in the semifinals of the Atomweight World Grand Prix.

The spectators were given the opportunity to vote on the semifinal matches, and the overwhelming majority chose a grappler-versus-grappler fight between Phogat and Hirata.

In the opposite bracket, Stamp Fairtex will face substitute opponent Julie Mezabarba.

Phogat talked about her feelings at being paired with Hirata.

“I believe the fans understood how exciting the technical matchup with Itsuki [Hirata] is,” she remarked.

“Obviously, my game favors taking the action to the mat in order to capitalize on my wrestling prowess. Itsuki [Hirata] is a grappler, on the other hand. Our strengths are extremely similar, therefore the spectators will enjoy watching this match to see who will win. After putting on a clinic on the mat in the second and third rounds, Phogat defeated Meng Bo in the first round of the Grand Prix, coming back from being nearly finished in the first round.

After being smacked with heavy shots from Meng, “The Indian Tigress” revealed she had been focusing on her striking.

“I felt Meng [Bo] attacked me harder and pushed me physically and emotionally further than I’ve ever gone in this game.” I’m confident in my ability to strike. “Everyone knows me as a wrestler, and properly so,” she said, “but my striking has greatly improved.”

“My colleagues and coaches at Evolve MMA have been tremendously helpful to me. In comparison to my first few fights, I feel a lot speedier and more technically sound. I’m at ease standing next to Itsuki [Hirata].” Hirata demonstrated her grappling prowess in her fight with Alyse Anderson, although she was vulnerable to attacks as she closed in for takedowns.

The Japanese was hit with a big overhand right that knocked her to the mat, but she swiftly regained her footing and pinned Anderson with a hip toss into side control.

While praising Hirata’s outstanding work, Phogat made it clear that no one had forced her to go.

“Her hardness is something I’ve noticed in her. Toughness, on the other hand, can only go you so far in this sport. I’m not an easy opponent to defeat. Many others have tried previously, but no one has succeeded,” Phogat asserted.

“I’m going to do what I do best: I’m going to lay her on her back, sit in her guard, and ground and pound her.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.