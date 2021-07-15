Rishabh Pant, India’s wicketkeeper, tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of the England Tests.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated Thursday that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant tested positive for COVID-19 before of the five-match Test series against England.

Pant has been in seclusion for the past eight days and is “asymptomatic,” according to ESPNCricinfo.

The Indian cricket squad has been on a holiday and outside the bio-bubble since losing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand last month. The players and support personnel were requested to meet in Durham on Thursday to begin preparations for the first Test, which will take place in Nottingham on August 4th. Pant, who is thought to have contracted the Delta strain, will not be traveling to Durham.

According to ESPNCricinfo, an unnamed BCCI source told local news agency PTI that he is under quarantine at an acquaintance’s home and would not be flying with the squad to Durham on Thursday. The International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

Pant’s comeback date has yet to be determined. Aside from Pant, another player was said to have tested positive. According to another news outlet, ANI, the athlete recently received a negative result. His true identity was kept a secret.

“Fortunately, there is no need to be concerned because one of the players has already tested negative after testing positive, and the other player will be tested on Sunday and is currently isolated. He is also asymptomatic, and we are optimistic that he will be able to rejoin the camp following the negative reports,” the source told ANI.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, recently wrote an email to the Indian community in the United Kingdom, warning them of an increase in COVID-19 instances in the country. He asked the players and support staff not to attend sporting events like as Euro 2020 and Wimbledon, which had just ended.

Members of the Indian squad, on the other hand, did not follow this rule and were seen at those activities. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Pant attended Euros 2020 bouts while head coach Ravi Shastri and Ravichandran Ashwin were at Wimbledon.

Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Lord’s in London, Headingley in Leeds, Kennington Oval in London, and Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host the five Tests between India and England.

Virat Kohli’s India will play a warm-up game against a County Championship from July 20 to 22 before of the Test series, which is India’s first in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Brief News from Washington Newsday.