Rio Ferdinand’s Trent Alexander-Arnold allegation has’surprised’ Michael Owen.

Following his outstanding performance against Atletico Madrid, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen disagreed with Rio Ferdinand’s assessment of Trent Alexander-England Arnold’s possibilities.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane gave Jurgen Klopp’s team a 2-0 lead over the La Liga winners at Anfield, with Alexander-Arnold assisting both goals.

The 23-year-old has six assists in all competitions so far this season and has been a key player for Liverpool during their current unbeaten streak of 25 games.

However, Alexander-chances Arnold’s at international level have been restricted, with Ferdinand saying that Chelsea’s Reece James is ahead of him in the England pecking order.

“I think Reece James seems to be in the driving seat right now, based on Trent Alexander Arnold’s lack of use,” the former Manchester United defender told BT Sport.

“They’re both of a high caliber in terms of delivery and output, great ability in both of them – off both feet as well.”

“They both have amazing range and finesse in their games, but Trent has something special about him in terms of elegance and range.” He’s a fantastic footballer, yet he lacks the range of Steven Gerrard.

“I have to say, when it comes to the England right-back position, I believe Reece James has a genuine case to play.”

Chelsea’s full-back, who also plays as a wingback for Thomas Tuchel’s side, has four goals in seven league games for the London club.

James was a member of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020, but he and Alexander-Arnold will be up against Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, who are more experienced.

Ex-Reds striker Owen stated he didn’t understand why Southgate preferred the Liverpool defender over what he regarded to be stronger defensive choices.

“I don’t think Trippier or James can compete with Trent. In a dispute with Ferdinand, he replied, “That surprises me.”

“Trent’s inclusion in the team as an aggressive full-back is the next step in [England’s] progression as a team. I’d start Trent if we’re going to have a lot of the ball.

“Reece James is a great supporter of mine, and I believe he is a slightly better defender. [Alexander-Arnold] possesses a greater number of clubs.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”