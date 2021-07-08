Rio Ferdinand sends a transfer message to Liverpool on Pedri’s ‘exhilarating’ performance.

After the Barcelona wonderkid shone at Euro 2020, Rio Ferdinand gushed about Pedri, a reported Liverpool target.

The 18-year-old, who was compared to renowned former midfielder Andres Iniesta, shone brightly for Spain in the competition until being knocked out by Italy in the semi-finals.

After Spain’s defeat to Italy earlier this week, Luis Enrique stated, “No one has ever seen it from anyone at the age of 18.” “Not even Sir Andres Iniesta,” says the player.

Liverpool are apparently preparing to take advantage of Pedri’s contract issue at Barcelona, as he enters the final year of his contract.

According to sources, the Nou Camp bosses have yet to agree on a new contract with Pedri and would take roughly £70 million for the player.

That would be a huge sum for a teenager, but Ferdinand, a former England and Manchester United defender, has no doubts about Pedri’s abilities.

“Pedri’s vision and passing have been exciting at times,” Ferdinand added.

“The way he always receives the ball. His brows are raised. It comes easy to him to receive it on the half-turn.

“He appears to have a natural capacity to sense where people are and where they are going. The running is excellent. But it’s the sporadic flashes of brilliance that set him apart.

“Give it to me, I don’t care because I can get out and probably put it through your legs,’ says the tight region. ‘It’s not an issue.’ Great player to keep an eye on.”