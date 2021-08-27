Rio Ferdinand revealing what he told Cristiano Ronaldo on a possible transfer to Manchester City

Rio Ferdinand has explained the role he played in Cristiano Ronaldo‘s sensational return to Manchester United.

According to a statement from the club, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has reached an agreement with United and only needs to pass his medical.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to bitter rivals Manchester City, prompting a flurry of activity not only from his former teammates but also on social media.

Ferdinand spoke at length about the conversation he had with “CR7” and revealed what he told him.

“It’s a beautiful day man… and when it’s a beautiful day you’ve gotta wear shades,” he said just hours before the transfer was confirmed.

“Sir Alex Ferguson would’ve been the exact same. He would’ve hated to see Cristiano in a Man City shirt, just like any other person that’s been connected for a long period of time at this football club.

“I rang him straight away, what’s going on? Tell me you’re lying.

“Every type of no, no, no, in the conversation. I’m like all the fans, I’m exactly the same and we’re all exactly the same about that. Please tell me you’re not going.”

He then went on to discuss Ronaldo’s return to United and described it as ‘the best’ transfer possible.

Solskjær on Cristiano Ronaldo before today's events: "Of course you'd love to have Cristiano in your team." #mulive [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/GnQbgqVfyp — utdreport (@utdreport) August 27, 2021

“It’s the best, we’ve seen some great signings this summer. Hopefully we are sitting here waiting for something to unravel at this point.

“Before the transfer window closes, hopefully Man United get what they’re looking for.”

Ronaldo could be in line to make his second United debut against Newcastle United on September 11.

He’ll be United’s fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Tom Heaton, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The club finished second in the Premier League last season and 12 points behind bitter rivals City.

Ronaldo is said to be ready to return and conclude business he describes as ‘unfinished.’

