Rio Ferdinand has raised concerns over a possible Liverpool trade for Leeds United’s star player.

Rio Ferdinand, a former Leeds defender, has thrown gasoline to the Raphinha-to-Liverpool fire by discussing the possibility on his YouTube channel.

Liverpool’s interest in the Leeds forward has been made public by Raphinha’s agent, prompting speculation about whether the Reds will make a move to reinforce their attacking ranks.

The role that the Brazilian prefers to play is presently occupied by Mohamed Salah, and it is a competition that no one wants to confront, which is why Ferdinand has questioned the proposed transfer.

With Raphinha’s price tag rumored to be £60 million, it’s unclear whether Liverpool will make a January move, but with Salah and Sadio Mane out for the month, it’s possible Jurgen Klopp will be interested.

“I suppose the main issue with someone like Raphinha moving to Liverpool is where he’ll play.” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel, “He’s not going to start.”

“So, a cost of £60 million to not start is a huge, huge fee.” I’m sure he’ll have more alternatives as a player as well. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a fantastic club that will be trying to win on all fronts.

“I won’t be able to give him a positive response to that question: will I start a lot of games?” Salah’s capacity to perform will be hampered if he remains and gets a new contract.” Leeds have struggled in the Premier League so far this season, but the Brazilian international has been a bright spot, and it remains to be seen whether he can replicate his success in a stronger team.