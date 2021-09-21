Rio Ferdinand forwarded a message from Raheem Sterling to Liverpool and Manchester United.

Following his ‘baffling’ treatment at Manchester City, Rio Ferdinand feels Liverpool and Manchester United should make a move for Raheem Sterling.

After the emergence of Phil Foden and the £100 million signing of Jack Grealish, the former Liverpool star is struggling for regular game time in his sixth season with City.

Sterling has dropped down the pecking order at his club, despite scoring three goals at Euro 2020 and being a fixture in Gareth Southgate’s England lineup.

This season, the 26-year-old has only started two games, against Tottenham and Southampton, both of which City have lost.

Pep Guardiola’s approach of Sterling baffles Ferdinand, who believes Liverpool and United should keep an eye on the situation.

“Can you tell me where Raheem Sterling is? He’s lost confidence as a result of being kicked off the team,” he said on his show.

“For so many years, he was the go-to person when they needed a goal, and now he’s lost in the woods.

“I’m perplexed by it; I just don’t get it.” Pep gets things right more often than not, but there must be teams sitting there thinking to themselves, “Let’s see how this turns out because I would take Sterling all day!”

“If I were Liverpool, I’d acquire Sterling right now… I wouldn’t go to Barcelona or Real Madrid right now if I were him, which is why I suggested Liverpool… He’ll be taken by Man United!”

Sterling’s current contract with City expires in two years, and he has already been linked with a move away from the Etihad.

Despite financial difficulties that saw them lose Lionel Messi this summer, Barcelona is said to be interested in signing the winger.

So far this season, the England international has only scored one, in a 5-0 triumph over Norwich City last month.